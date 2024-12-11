Pigmeat exports from one Irish slaughter plant were suspended in October.

One of the three Irish pig slaughter plants which are certified to export to the US was temporarily suspended from the market in October.

Rosderra’s two plants in Roscrea and Edenderry, and Dawn Pork and Bacon in Grannagh, Waterford are the three factories certified to export pigmeat to the US.

“Three pig slaughter plants are currently listed for export to the USA and this number is unchanged from January 2024.

In early October US certification from one plant was temporarily suspended, pending corrective action relating to US requirements,” the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal.

When asked which factory had its US certification suspended, and for what reason, the Department declined to comment.

“The Department has no further comment to make on this matter,” a Department spokesperson said.

Both Rosderra and Dawn Pork and Bacon were also contacted by this newspaper.

A senior executive at Dawn Pork and Bacon categorically denied that the firm had any problems with its US certification.

“We have not lost our approval for the US market,” the Dawn Pork and Bacon executive insisted.

Rosderra did not respond when asked by this newspaper if the firm had lost its US certification for a time in October.

Irish pigmeat exports to the US were worth close to €20m in 2023. Although the value of pigmeat exports to the US dropped by 45% in 2023, North America remains a major buyer of Irish pork ribs.