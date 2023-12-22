The number of pigs slaughtered between January and November 2023 fell by 8.9%, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This, the CSO said, is compared with the same 11 months in 2022.

The most significant drop-off in this sector was seen in November 2023, when pig slaughterings contracted by 5.2% compared with November 2022.

Cattle

During the same period in 2023, cattle slaughterings decreased by 2.4% when compared with the same period in 2022.

An analysis of the data for November 2023 compared with November 2022 shows that cattle slaughterings increased by 0.8%.

Sheep

In the first 11 months of the year, sheep slaughterings fell by 0.6% for the same period in 2022.

However, although there was an overall decrease in sheep throughput in factories, the number of sheep slaughtered rose by 0.2% in November 2023 when compared with November 2022.

Commenting on the release, CSO statistician in the agriculture accounts and production section Mairead Griffin said: "Cattle slaughterings increased to over 181,000 head in November 2023 when compared with November 2022.

"The number of sheep slaughtered rose by 0.2% to nearly 290,000 head in November 2023 when compared with November 2022, while pig slaughterings contracted by 5.2% to over 306,000 head.

"Further analysis of the data shows that between January and November 2023, cattle slaughterings decreased by 2.4% to more than 1.7m head, while the number of sheep slaughtered fell by 0.6% to just over 2.9m head. Pig slaughterings were down by 8.9% to approximately 3.1m head over the same 11-month period."