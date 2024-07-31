Concerns over the environmental and health impact of a gas-powered electricity plant and substation proposed for a 100ac site between Portumna and Killimor in Co Galway, have been exacerbated by what one local has characterised as a stealthy approach to the planning process.

The power plant, which Coolpowra FlexGen Limited has sought permission for, includes three 45m high chimney stacks, three diesel generators, 224 battery units and capacity for 19,000t of fuel.

Paul Madden of the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group has claimed that farmers in surrounding areas have been “plagued” by developers seeking to build solar farms to feed into the grid at the plant, which could see the initial development as just the start of works in the area, if approved.

The first that most locals heard about plans for an energy development in the area was around two months ago, when it had initially been thought that planning for a solar farm of approximately 100ac would be sought, Madden told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We then learned that there was no solar aspect to the development.

“It seemed like there has been stealth in how it has all been handled, to the point of a Government minister telling us that they had been led to believe that it was going to be a solar farm,” he said.

“This is prime agricultural land, close to conservation areas and the Kilcrow river that flows along the site flows into Lough Derg.

“There are drinking water concerns and health concerns,” he added.

Lumcloon Energy

The development is planned by Lumcloon Energy through its subsidiary Coolpowra FlexGen Ltd.

The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that the works are “necessary to improve security of supply” and will “allow greater use of renewable electricity generation on the grid”.

“It is needed due to the growth in electricity demand with electrification of heating and transport, population growth and the shift to renewable energy.”

Lumcloon Energy also stated that it will “engage actively with the nearby neighbours” and that the plans are “fully aligned with national policy targets”.

It did not address Irish Farmers Journal queries on whether locals had been consulted before planning documents were submitted, nor did it comment on whether it had acquired any lands in the area.

However, the “scattergun” approach allegedly taken by developers seeking follow-up solar farm works is doing little to bring the community on board with the plans, Madden claims.

“There is a lot of activity behind the scenes. Nothing is done in a transparent or open fashion,” he claimed.

Public anger

The East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group held two meetings since it was formed.

Over 300 people were in attendance at the group’s second meeting, with “considerable public anger and venting” towards local elected representatives, according to Madden.

The local stated that frustrations with the proposals go beyond their immediate impact on the surrounding community.

“It is the forsaking of the health and beauty of rural Ireland for multi-national companies. It is like farming doesn’t even need to exist. It’s nuts that this is Government policy,” he said.