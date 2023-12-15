The Mayo region and the northwest is home to immense renewable energy resources, which could play a significant role in delivering Ireland’s climate targets ahead of 2030, according to the SSE Renewables.

Developers SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland have jointly submitted a planning application for the 22-turbine Glenora Wind Farm to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed site is located around 7km southwest of Ballycastle and 6km southeast of Belderrig.

The two companies are 50:50 co-development partners for the proposed onshore wind farm.

If approved and constructed as proposed, Glenora Wind Farm would have the capacity to generate 158MW of renewable electricity, enough to power over 115,000 homes annually and offset an estimated 113,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Consultation

The submission of a planning application for the proposed wind farm follows a period of consultation with local residents and neighbouring communities, which took place throughout the course of 2022.

They say that feedback received during this process has helped inform the final proposed design of the wind farm.

An application to An Bord Pleanála for the proposed infrastructure to connect Glenora Wind Farm to the national grid is expected to be submitted in the second half of next year.

Emmet McLaughlin, project manager at FuturEnergy Ireland, said: “Extensive community consultation and in-depth environmental studies have helped to inform the design of Glenora Wind Farm. We are pleased to incorporate this feedback and submit the planning application for this project, which comes at a time when Ireland is in urgent need of renewable energy.”

Multimillion-euro community fund

A multimillion-euro Community Benefit Fund is planned to be established when Glenora Wind Farm enters commercial operations, with payments made annually to support causes in the locality and region.

It is estimated that the proposed project could support up to 120 jobs at peak construction.

Final delivery of Glenora Wind Farm will be subject to the project receiving the necessary planning consents, securing a route to market, and a final investment decision by the project’s co-development partners.

Grid infrastructure

Tom Coleman, development project manager for SSE Renewables, said: “The Mayo region and the northwest is home to immense renewable energy resources, which could play a significant role in delivering Ireland’s climate targets ahead of 2030.

“However, for projects like Glenora Wind Farm to deliver to their potential, investment in grid infrastructure in the northwest is critical.

"We look forward to working with Government and EirGrid to address grid challenges in the region and unlock the potential of the northwest,” he said.