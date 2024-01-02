The proposed solar farm would be located in the southeast of Meath, 2km from the border with Co Kildare.

A planning permission application has been submitted for a 506ac solar farm in Co Meath.

The proposed solar farm would be located in the southeast of Meath, 2km from the border with Co Kildare, approximately 6km southeast of Summerhill, 8km southwest of Dunshaughlin and 5km northwest of Maynooth.

The application was lodged by GP Joule Ireland Ltd, a German renewable energy developer that officially launched its Irish operation in Dunboyne in October 2023.

The proposed solar farm is comprised of three separate land parcels divided by local roads, across the townlands of Mulhussey, Batterstown, Longtown, Mullagh and Milltown.

If planning were to be granted, this would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.

The proposal includes the installation of photovoltaic arrays with an underground grid connection.

A 10-year planning permission was sought, with the proposed solar farm anticipated to operate for 40 years.

A decision on the application is due from Meath County Council by 21 February 2024.

Consultation

A letter from GP Joule sent to local residents said a geophysical survey of the site found that in some areas potential underground archaeological features relating to post-medieval agricultural practices and land improvement activities were found.

In these areas, concrete shoes are proposed to be used to support the panels over ground as opposed to piling to avoid below-ground penetration.

GP Joule held a community consultation event in their offices on 30 November.

A follow-up event was held on 12 December in Blackhall Gaels GAA clubhouse.