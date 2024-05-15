At the FRS Training safe tractor driving course for women in Athenry, Co Galway, were Aoibheann Mahar, Olga Stolowska, Sarah Mcintosh, Celine O'Brien, Ruka Aoki, Úna Ni Bhroin and Jim Dockery, FRS national health and safety manager. \ David Ruffles

FRS Training plans to hold two more female-only tractor driver training courses after 43 women attended four pilot courses in April and May.

Colin Donnery, CEO of FRS Network, said there is a clear enthusiasm for a course like this.

“Having now run the original pilot course in Cavan and three others on the back of the immediate demand and seeing the strong reaction, we are exploring how best to reach more women in agriculture with this course and how it can be extended,” says Donnery.

Demand

“There is clearly a need and demand for this training, and we aim to help more people receive the tractor training they are seeking in the near future.”

As a result, more courses are being held in Co Galway and Co Tipperary in June.