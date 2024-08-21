The solar and battery farm in the Northern Territory will be 29,650ac.

It’s hard not to notice the two different schools of thought developing in this country in relation to solar farms, specifically in relation to the land they occupy. So much so, RTÉ Prime Time examined this issue last week.

Since then, plans for the world’s largest solar farm have been approved in Australia. A nearly 30,000ac solar and battery farm is to be developed the Northern Territory by SunCable.

The project is to supply energy to Australia and also Singapore via a cable.

It will also provide 4GW of energy per hour for domestic use.

Power to them.