A consultation has been opened to the general public on plans to build a 3,700ac solar farm near Cambridgeshire in England.

The proposed Kingsway Solar farm, which is being developed by UK-based Downing Renewable Developments, will be located on arable and grassland, and include 14 km of overhead power lines to connect to a substation.

If planning permission is granted, the solar farm would be capable of generating 500 megawatts of electricity per year, enough to power 175,000 homes.

The solar farm would be located across three blocks of land around the areas of Balsham, West Wratting, Weston Colville and Weston Green in Cambridgeshire and would also include a substantial battery energy storage system.

Due to the size of the development, the final decision would be made by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Sunnica 2,500ac solar farm

Earlier this year, a proposed 2,500ac solar farm on the Cambridgeshire and Suffolk border was approved by the government.

The £600m solar farm is being developed by Sunnica Limited – a joint venture between two established solar developers, Tribus Energy and PS Renewables.

The proposed Sunnica Energy Farm would be located across three sites on mainly farmland, impacting 16 parishes and towns along its route.

The project received significant opposition but was approved by the UK Energy Security Secretary, Ed Miliband, who stated that solar power was "crucial to achieving net zero."

According to Sunnica, the solar farm could power 172,000 homes and create 1,500 jobs during construction, with 27 full-time jobs to run it.