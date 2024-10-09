The plan will also see a 143MW battery storage system developed alongside the solar farm.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has unveiled plans for a major new solar farm development in Knockanurem, north Kerry.

The solar farm project will have an installed capacity of 193MW, and will be capable of supplying enough power for 45,500 homes each year.

The proposed solar farm will be developed on 599ac of land, across multiple fields.

Lightsource bp states that the site has been carefully selected, and a wide range of environmental assessments are being undertaken to inform the plans.

Battery storage system

These assessments cover a variety of areas, including to landscape and visual, heritage and archaeology, ecology and flooding.

The plan will also see a 143MW battery storage system developed alongside the solar farm.

Community engagement

Lightsource has said that a key part of developing plans for the solar and storage installation is engaging with local communities, and it is holding an information event on 17 October at Knockanure Community Centre, 2pm-7pm, to display plans and gather feedback.

A planning application is expected in the near future.