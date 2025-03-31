The biomethane will be injected into the local gas network.

Greengate Biogas, the new Irish anaerobic digestion (AD) company launched in 2024, has announced plans for the country’s largest biogas plant, proposed for Powerstown, Co Carlow.

The company, backed by the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partnership, will process 700,000 tonnes of agricultural residues annually in its proposed plant - including cattle and pig slurry, farmyard straw manure and poultry manure -to produce biomethane, biogenic CO2 and fertiliser.

According to the Greengate, the proposed plant will produce approximately 250 gigawatt hours (GWh) of biomethane and capture 30,000t of biogenic CO2 per year.

The biomethane will be injected into the local gas network, providing energy equivalent to the heat demand of approximately 22,700 households. Options are also being explored for storing the captured CO2 or using it for industrial purposes.

Local farmers

Greengate states that the plant will support local farmers by helping improve manure management and creating a circular economy. Degassed agricultural residues will be returned to farmland. It is unclear whether farmers will be paid for their slurry and manures.

The company adds that the biomethane plant represents a significant investment in Carlow’s local energy infrastructure, supporting the county’s 2028 climate action objectives. It will generate over 100 jobs during the construction phase.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Greengate Biogas Andrew Bernard said: “The proposed biomethane plant in Powerstown represents a significant investment in Co Carlow's local energy infrastructure and will generate long-term skilled jobs in the region.

“By processing agricultural residues to produce biomethane and fertiliser, the plant will create a circular economy, helping farmers better manage their manure and contribute to Ireland's energy security by reducing reliance on imported natural gas,” he concluded.

Community event

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Greengate Biogas has invited interested parties to attend a community consultation event on 10 April 2025.

The Greengate Biogas team will be on hand throughout the event to share information and answer questions about the proposed biomethane plant. The event also offers an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback.

The consultation will take place at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Mortarstown Upper, Co Carlow, R93 N207, from 8am to 8pm on 10 April.

Planning timeline

The company anticipates submitting a planning application in the third quarter of 2025. The proposed Powerstown facility is the first of several projects planned by Greengate Biogas in Ireland.

The company aims to deliver approximately 30% of Ireland’s 5.7 terra watt hours (TWh) biomethane target under the Climate Action Plan 2024.