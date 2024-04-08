Anna May McHugh with James Maloney from Enterprise Ireland at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships./ Alf Harvey

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards will return to the 2024 National Ploughing Championships (NPC) and the competition is now open for entries.

Hosted in partnership with the National Ploughing Association (NPA), the Innovation Arena is an annual exhibition platform showcasing cutting-edge solutions from Irish agri-tech companies and innovators to thousands of visitors over the course of the three-day event.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to continue this successful partnership with Enterprise Ireland again for this year’s Innovation Arena, as it annually delivers cutting-edge ideas and technologies, which shapes the future of agriculture globally.”

Applications

Applications are open for this year’s Innovation Arena Awards and will remain open until 7 June.

Entries are being invited from Irish-owned companies, research and academia, who have pioneering innovations with the potential to deliver solutions for the agriculture sector that could help to optimise and futureproof the industry.

Those who are successful in their submission will automatically be offered an exhibition spot within the Innovation Arena.

Awards

There will a number of awards in this year’s competition, with a focus on applications from start-up companies under five years old and established companies that are focused on scaling and innovation.

There will be an overall start-up award winner, who will receive a €10,000 prize, as well as mentoring supports from specialist Enterprise Ireland advisers.

The winners of this year’s competition will be announced at a ceremony at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena at the 2024 NPC, which returns to Ratheniska, Co Laois, from 17 to 19 September.

Previous participants

At this year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, there will also be an opportunity for previous participants to apply for a space in the popular ‘Agritech Hub’.

This gives Irish-owned agri-tech companies the opportunity to return to the NPC and display their progress to a varied audience, which also includes domestic and international visitors and buyers.

Leo Clancy of Enterprise Ireland encouraged all entrepreneurs who are interested to consider applying and said that the arena offers an “important platform for Irish companies in the sector and brings together some of the brightest minds”.

“Reflecting the ever-evolving demands placed on the sector, in this year’s competition there will be a focus on innovations and solutions which address issues across animal science and technology, agri engineering, digital technologies, animal health and nutrition, sustainability and climate action, and farm health and safety,” said senior development adviser at Enterprise Ireland James Maloney.