The mercury is to hit up to 21°C this Tuesday at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

There is fine weather forecast for the three-day event, with Tuesday dry with good sunshine.

Met Éireann data shows that it will be hottest in the afternoon, with highs of 20°C to 21°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be dry, with sunny spells and light easterly winds.

Politics

The country’s politicians will be out in force on Tuesday, with Taoiseach Simon Harris, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman all expected to make an appearance.

Various other ministers, along with the three ministers at the Department of Agriculture, will also be present.

Minister of State at the Department Martin Heydon and Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny will take part in a panel discussion on the Irish Farmers Journal stand at 12.30pm.

