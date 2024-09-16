2024 has been a big year for two renewable energy technologies in particular - solar PV and anaerobic digestion (AD).

However, when it comes to implementing these technologies on farms, there are often two contrasting scales - large-scale and small-scale.

While both scales use the same technologies, the business models and opportunities for farmers differ significantly.

This will be the focus of a panel discussion at the Irish Farmers Journal stand during this year's National Ploughing Championships.

On Tuesday 17 at 3pm, we will host a panel discussion exploring what large-scale and small-scale solar and AD and solar PV opportunities mean for your farm.

Solar farms

Large-scale solar farm projects made many headlines over the past year, with dozens of new projects seeking planning permission, securing approval or currently under construction.

This increase is largely driven by Ireland's Climate Action Plan targets, Government support under its flagship renewables scheme and increasing demand for solar power from industry.

To discuss the development of solar farms, what it means for Irish farmers and the country's progress toward meeting our emissions targets, we will be joined by head of development for Ireland at BayWa r.e James Redmond on the panel discussion.

Rooftop solar PV

We are in the midst of a rooftop solar PV boom. Farms, homes and businesses are investing in solar PV, taking advantage of grants, no VAT, established supply chains and relatively quick payback periods.

But is solar PV right for you and where should you start? To help answer these questions and more, we will be joined by commercial sales manager with Solarco Gerard Kennedy.

Large-scale anaerobic digestion

The results of the first-ever Biomethane Capital Investment Scheme are set to be announced shortly, paving the way for the construction of the first wave of new AD plants in Ireland.

This grant aid is specifically designed for large AD plants that will produce biomethane gas to be injected into the national gas pipeline.

These plants will primarily be supplied with agricultural products such as grass, crops and slurry, as well as waste materials.

But what does this mean for farmers and how can this new industry contribute to the environmental and economic sustainability of farming?

To explore this, we will be joined by operations director of Nephin Renewable Gas Michael Sweeney, which aims to become Ireland’s largest AD developer.

Farm-scale anaerobic digestion

While large-scale AD will involve developing centralised plants, costing tens of millions of euros to build, there is also significant interest from farmers in developing small-scale, farm-based AD plants.

Traditionally, plants of this size, which are common across Europe and Northern Ireland, have been used to produce electricity. However, Ireland's focus is on biomethane, which requires several additional steps to produce. This has made small-scale plants unviable in Ireland, as they couldn't benefit from economies of scale to invest in the necessary gas upgrading equipment needed to make biomethane.

Commercial director with Biolectric Klaas Vanhee, believes they have found a solution to this challenge. The company, which specialises in small-scale, farm-based AD plants, is developing a new system that will enable biomethane production on a much smaller scale.

According to Biolectric, this new plant will be viable for dairy farms with 400 cows or more.

Klaas will join us on the panel discussion to share more about this innovation.

Stand

The panel discussion takes place on Tuesday 17 September at 3pm on the Irish Farmers Journal stand at Block 2, Row 14, Stand 260.