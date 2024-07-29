The AI equipment is believed to have gone missing after the breeding season. \ Philip Doyle

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Clogher, Co Tyrone, which is believed to have taken place around the July holiday period.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) inspector said: “We received a report on Saturday 20 July that access had been gained to a cattle shed at a farm in the Aghafad Road area and artificial insemination equipment had been taken.

"The equipment, which is of significant value, is believed to have been removed sometime within the last two months.”

Information

The police are appealing to members of the public who have CCTV or witnessed suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the burglary or to anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the equipment to get in touch," the inspector added.