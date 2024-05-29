Carbery Group CEO, Jason Hawkins, has said that the lack of clarity around policy is proving very frustrating for farmers.

“Farmers are going to work in the morning and working month to month not knowing what the new regulation or policy might be. Yet we’re asking farmers to make investments to apply regulations and there isn’t a lot of clarity about what those will be.

“Farmers will respond to supports and clear direction but there’s a lot of greyness around what this policy looks like.”

Speaking at an event for MEP candidates ahead of the Carbery AGM Hawkins added that that despite the best efforts by farmers to improve water quality and reduce emissions there seems to be a lot more stick than carrot coming at farmers from policy makers.