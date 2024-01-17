Throughput increased in Portumna Mart in 2023 - made up of 35,500 cattle and 16,500 sheep.

Portumna Mart manager Marie Younge will retire from her role at the end of February following four years at the helm.

Having worked in Nenagh Mart in Co Tipperary for 36 years, before taking up the role as manager in Portumna, she said she will be retiring completely from livestock marts.

The Tipperary woman began her working career in Nenagh where she said she got to know "a lot of wonderful people".

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, she said: "The opportunity to take on a mart manager role was afforded to me four years ago, a position which was very challenging but very rewarding with the support of the committee, staff, buyer/seller clients, family and friends.

"I'm happy that my input saw Portumna Mart develop and grow with a turnover of €32m in 2023 - made up of 35,500 cattle and 16,500 sheep. This was a very satisfactory outcome - every year I was there turnover saw an increase.

"Portumna Mart is an excellent facility with top quality livestock on offer and I wish my successor every success for the future."

Portumna Mart holds a sale of cattle every Wednesday, sheep on Tuesdays and a dairy sale on some Fridays.

From 12 February, the mart will offer a sale of weanlings and calves on Monday evenings.