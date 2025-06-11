The HGV driver was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí in Co Kildare have arrested the driver of a livestock lorry after the individual tested positive for cocaine.

The professional heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver was transporting livestock in a fully laden articulated trailer when he failed the drugs test at the multi-agency checkpoint.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Safety

The operation was carried out alongside the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Revenue Customs and Excise, Department of Social Protection and the Health and Safety Authority.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána Kildare said: “These detections highlight the dangerous disregard some road users have for traffic laws and public safety.”