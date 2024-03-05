IFA national potato chair Sean Ryan said the past number of years have been difficult for growers, with the 2023 harvest season being one of the most difficult in recent memory. \ Philip Doyle

The country’s potato growers are “at a crossroads” and more farmers will continue to exit the sector if there is not an intervention, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

IFA national potato chair Sean Ryan said the past number of years have been difficult for growers, with the 2023 harvest season being one of the most difficult in recent memory, where some farmers had a significant acreage of potatoes unharvested.

“Growers are now at a crossroads on making decisions to continue growing.

“The sector requires joined-up thinking from all Government departments to address these issues or this downward trend will continue,” Ryan said.

Meeting

A meeting to address the major challenges faced by potato growers will be on Wednesday 13 March in Co Meath by the IFA.

There will be guest speakers from Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture on the night.

Ryan said growers are constantly battling market challenges, seed availability, input costs and land availability.

These issues must be addressed or the reduction in the number of growers will inevitably continue, he said.

The meeting will be held in the City North Hotel, Gormanston, and will start at 8pm.