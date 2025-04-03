There was a strong opening bid of €1.6m for the farm at Mylestown, Co Meath.

A modern poultry farm standing on 70ac in Co Meath has sold at auction for €2.27m, exceeding its guide price by over €0.5m.

The holding is at Mylestown and was offered at auction by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers.

The land is in one square-shaped block and has approximately 900m of frontage on the public road.

The farm has three egg production houses, which are fitted out to a high standard and have accommodation for 30,500 laying hens. A conveyor belt system carries manure to the yard’s 550 cubic-metre manure store.

Solar electricity

The farm has a 68kw solar PV system to supply electricity to the houses. In addition, it has a three-phase electricity supply and a 120kva standby generator.

There are two wells on the farm for water supply. Local egg sales are facilitated by an egg vending machine at the farm entrance.

At the auction, the opening bid was €1.6m, made by an online bidder. After multiple bids, the property was knocked down to a bidder in the room.