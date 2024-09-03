Ploughing 2024 was launched in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday 3 September.

With less than two weeks to go, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has said that preparations on site are taking shape for the three-day event, which takes place this year from 17 to 19 September .

At Tuesday's official launch, NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said that the ploughing championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things agricultural, but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society, both rural and urban.

Machinery

Leading machinery manufacturers and agents will be present at this year's Ploughing, with specialist sales advisers and technical experts available for free consultations.

The NPA said that there has been huge interest to enter the prestigious ‘machine of the year’ competition.

Patrons will also be able to view the livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

There will be a number of diverse and exciting businesses exhibiting at the 'Local Enterprise Village' at this year’s Ploughing.

The popular Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena is set to make a very welcome return, with ground-breaking technologies and cutting-edge ideas.

The ‘Dome’ and ‘Hub’ marquees are set to return, creating the largest retail pop-up in the country.

All sectors of the food chain will be represented at this year's event from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.

Vintage championships

In the ploughing stakes, the addition of the European Vintage Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday is attracting participants and their followers from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Belgium, Ireland and Germany.

The NPA added that there are entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland, bringing the number preparing to plough in Laois to over 300 for the three days.

Firm favourites

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year, according to the NPA. These include fashion shows, meggers, sheep shearing, hunt chase, fun fair, food trail, craft demonstrations, pony games, live music and dancing, plus threshing, as well as many well-known faces.