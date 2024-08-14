Timber fence posts have risen in price to €15/post in some cases for those with a 25-year guarantee. \ Donal O'Leary

The actual costs for high-end TAMS-spec fencing are 23% higher than the attributed reference costs, when labour is taken into account, Irish Farmers Journal analysis shows.

On a 500m sample run of fence, TAMS reference costs come to €3,400 excluding VAT.

Prices obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal show material costs of €3,184.46 for the same fence, with an additional €1,000 (€2/m) attributed towards labour costs, bringing total costs to €4,184.46, some €836.89 above the reference costs.

The ban on creosote has caused an increase in prices of long-lasting alternatives, with creosote plants facing the cost of converting former treatment facilities over to alternatives such as copper oil. These alternatives cost up to three times more per barrel compared to the now banned creosote.