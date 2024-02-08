Land leases agreed at the height of market are holding, auctioneers maintain, but whether they survive could be dependent on milk prices improving.

Land leases agreed at the peak of the market last year have not fallen through and are continuing to hold, auctioneers have insisted.

However, some estate agents conceded that lease agreements could come under serious pressure if milk prices do not improve this spring.

Record prices were paid for leased land across the south and southeast last spring as dairy farmers hunted additional ground because of changes to nitrates regulations.

Leases freely made €500/ac and reached a peak of €550/ac to €570/ac during February and March, before the collapse in milk prices cooled matters.

Kilkenny-based auctioneer Joe Coogan – who handled some of the highest-priced leases – maintained that the rental agreements were holding, but he conceded that payments still have to be made for this year.

“I have a couple of hundred invoices to go out over the coming weeks; if there are problems I’ll know in a month or so,” he said.

However, Coogan pointed out that very high rental prices are still being achieved in exceptional cases, with €560/ac paid recently for a 65ac farm in Rathdowney, Co Laois.

This point was also made by Wicklow-Wexford auctioneer David Quinn and Eamonn O’Brien from Mitchelstown.

Both insisted that leases agreed at the high prices last year were holding, and that average rental costs remained high – albeit at levels well below the peak of spring 2023.

O’Brien maintained that the average price for 12 new leases he negotiated in east and north Cork this spring was €430/ac.

Quinn claimed that good land in north Wexford was currently making €340/ac to €420/ac, with heavier ground going for €280/ac to €330/ac.

‘Forgiveness’

Tom Crosse of GVM maintained that leases were holding but he conceded that he had a few calls from tenants seeking “forgiveness” due to the drop in milk prices during the second half of last year.

More tenants might look to renegotiate leases if milk prices remain deflated through 2024, he said.

However, Crosse pointed out that rental prices in the midwest never hit the heights of other areas. He said most new leases are coming in at €300/ac to €350/ac.