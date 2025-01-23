Kerry Dairy Ireland, Tirlán, Dairygold, Lakeland Dairies and Arrabawn all confirmed milk collections would cease during the red warning. \ Philip Doyle

Processors are to suspend milk collections around the country for the duration of storm Éowyn’s red weather warning.

Kerry Dairy Ireland, Tirlán, Dairygold, Lakeland Dairies and Arrabawn all confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that milk collections would cease during the red warning.

However, some of the country’s largest processors indicated they do not expect major disruptions to suppliers’ collections, as - conditions and safety allowing - milk lorries should be back on the road once conditions improve.

A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland confirmed milk collections will be suspended for the duration of the red weather warning.

They added that the time of year will prevent collections being overly disturbed, with calving just getting under way on many farms.

“We anticipate minimum disruption to milk collection due to lower volumes at this stage of the year,” they said.

Tirlán

A spokesperson for Tirlán said milk collections will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the red weather warning and efforts are being made to minimise any disruptions.

Feed deliveries will also be halted while the red weather warning is in place, but any necessary deliveries will be rescheduled for Saturday to limit disruption.

All Tirlán branches will be closed on Friday morning and will reopen at 2pm in the afternoon, conditions permitting.

Chief agri officer at Tirlán Ailish Byrne said its most important message on storm Éowyn is personal safety.

“The most important message is to ensure your personal safety as storm Éowyn passes through the country.

“Farmyards can be particularly dangerous during status red weather conditions and we urge all farmers to take necessary precautions.”

Dairygold

Dairygold’s spokesperson said it would be suspending services on Friday to keep employees and members safe.

“In advance of this, where possible, Dairygold arranged for milk collections to be brought forward.

“Milk collections will also take place at the weekend. We continue to communicate with both our hauliers and farms so we can minimise any impact of these changes.

“We urge all of our members to continue to secure animals and equipment and ensure generators are ready for use in the event of a power outage.

“Most importantly we would urge all of our members to take care during this weather warning.”

Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies confirmed it would not collect any milk while red warnings are in place north or south of the boarder.

A spokesperson for Lakeland said: “As storm Éowyn approaches, Lakeland Dairies is prioritising the wellbeing of our farmers and all our people during the period of the weather warnings in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“On-farm milk collections will be temporarily halted during the periods when the red warnings are in effect. Once conditions improve and the warnings are lifted, milk collections will resume as normal.

“Our member relations teams are working closely with farmers and hauliers to minimise disruptions and ensure that milk is collected safely.

“We encourage any farmers with concerns to contact their local member relations team member. Above all, stay safe.”

Arrabawn

An Arrabawn spokesperson said it would also be suspending collections and they would resume when it is safe to do so.

“Milk collections will be disrupted throughout the forecasted weather red alert for the safety of everyone involved in the milk collection process.

“Milk collections will commence as normal, once it is safe to do so. We encourage everyone to remain safe throughout this period.”

