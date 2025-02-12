Project Connect, a new public communications initiative for the agri-food industry, will soon be in the market for its first leader.

The recruitment process for someone to lead the Project Connect programme, a new public communications initiative for the agri-food industry, has officially been given the green light.

The governance group, which has been established to steer the Project Connect initiative, gave the go ahead at a meeting last week to begin the recruitment process.

It is hoped to have someone in place by mid-summer, the Irish Farmers Journal understands.

It is unclear at this stage what the salary scale will be for the person appointed, or whether further appointments are likely in the short- to medium-term.

However, it is envisaged that a budget of over €4m per annum will be required to support the new entity’s activities.

Project aim

The recruitment of someone to lead Project Connect shows that those supporting the initiative are determined to push it forward.

The aim of Project Connect is to bring together the whole agri-food industry, producers and processors, so that it can communicate more effectively and improve the public perception of agriculture in Ireland.

The new entity will not be a representative organisation, a briefing document on the initiative stressed, and will not “limit or direct the core activities of any participant”.

Project Connect is supported by the main farm organisations, the meat and dairy processors, Bord Bia, Teagasc, as well as other farm-sector entities.