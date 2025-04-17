There is one month for farm safety projects to apply for funding. \ Philip Doyle

An open call has been put out for allocating funding to farm safety and farmer health or wellbeing projects under the Department of Agriculture’s dedicated funding pool for farm safety.

Projects must cover at least one of the following themes to be considered for funding:

Farm safety

Farmers’ physical health

Farmers’ mental health and wellbeing

Farmers’ physical and mental health checks

Tractor driving awareness training for children 14 years of age and older

Chainsaw training for farmers

Farm safety, health and wellbeing events or engagement activities.

Projects have one month to make an application under the call.

The opening was announced by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State for Farm Safety Michael Healy-Rae.

“Farming is the most dangerous occupation with regard to fatalities in the workplace. It can also be a stressful occupation,” Minister of State Healy-Rae said.

“Recognising the unique challenges that farmers face, this open call will support projects that support best practice that minimises the risk to the safety of our farmers and promote positive physical and mental health and wellbeing across the farming sector.”

The minister added that the funding call aims to being about “practical and positive” results for farm safety and wellbeing.

Minister Heydon stated that there is €2.5m in dedicated farm safety funding allocated for spending in 2025.

“This open call builds on the success of the first open call which I funded last year,” he said.

“The open call will encourage stakeholders to deliver projects that not only promote farm safety, but also the importance of physical and mental health among farmers.”

Applications can be emailed to farmsafetycall@agriculture.gov.ie for consideration before the 19 May deadline.