Beginning in the RDS on Wednesday, the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition will showcase over 550 projects from secondary schools around the country.

Among them are many environment- and agriculture-based projects examining various aspects of the sector.

Students from Ursuline Secondary School posed the question of whether a reduction in the routine use of antimicrobials on dairy farms reduces the antimicrobial resistance in bacteria from cow’s milk on those farms.

Students in Woodbrook College in Wicklow compared the impact of different fertilisers on crop yield.

Zeolites

The effectiveness of zeolites in reducing nitrates runoff from fertilisers was investigated by students at Tullamore College in Offaly.

Farmers opinions on the importance of water quality and pollution risk management was investigated by pupils in Borrisokane Community College in Tipperary.

Students attending the Cistercian College in Roscrea examined the economic and environmental impact of GPS fertiliser spreaders in comparison to their cheaper counterparts.

Students in Ardscoil na mBráithre in Tipperary looked into maximising Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) payments for grassland farmers.

The event is open to the public from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 January from 9.30am to 5.30pm each day and tickets can be purchased online.