A call has been made for proposals for agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2025 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF).

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon issued the call on Wednesday with funding totaling nearly €300,000 available for projects supporting agri-food tourism, which can include rural food markets.

Minister Heydon said that tourism and the agri-food sector share close ties and complement each other well.

“This funding provides support towards the development of agri-food tourism initiatives to help rural businesses develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve the rural experience.

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is one of the main drivers of Ireland’s economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.”

Tourism

Agri-food tourism is the practice of offering an activity as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine.

Projects can include staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours or buying produce direct from a farm or market.

The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000. Applications can be made via the call for proposals application form which is available on the Department's website.

Closing date for receipt of applications is noon on Monday 24 February 2025.

