The proposed overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has been described as “long overdue and badly needed” by a member of the European Parliament.

Maria Walsh was reacting to the report on the strategic dialogue for the future of EU agriculture, which was compiled at the request of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The report outlines initiatives for the future of European agriculture, including an overhaul of CAP, an independent fund for measures under the Nature Restoration Law and increased investment to support farmers through the just transition.

The MEP for Midlands-North West said the changes to CAP could be the most significant.

“Given that CAP has failed to meet the needs of many farm families, particularly smaller farmers over the last number of years, I welcome the premise of this change to the CAP on the basis that it would ensure small farmers receive their fair share of support,” Walsh said.

“Without meaningful CAP reform, the long-term viability of many Irish family farms is in question.”

Nature restoration

The report has also called for the establishment of a well-resourced nature restoration fund which would be separate from CAP.

Walsh, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, said: “Farmers will always be compensated for any restoration measures they take, but such financial support cannot be at the expense of other farmers or programmes.”

Additional funds

The Commission report has recommended the creation of an additional independent fund outside of CAP - the agri-food just transition fund (AJTF) - to support farmers and agri-food producers.

Walsh said that this investment will allow Irish farmers to pivot their businesses and future-proof their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the issue of land mobility and access was also recognised as a problem for the EU to address.

Walsh added that finding a solution to this issue would remove an “obstacle to many young Irish farmers beginning their agri careers or scaling their enterprise”.