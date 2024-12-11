Hundreds of UK farmers descended on Westminster on Wednesday to protest over government plans to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m.

Farmers and tractors took over the streets in central London on Wednesday morning in yet another effort to oppose the changes to inheritance tax, which the UK government has said aim to stop wealthy people buying up land to avoid inheritance tax.

Farms across the UK will face these increased inheritance tax bills from April 2026 under the plans, which were announced in the autumn budget.

Average farmer

The average farm business in England will be liable for an inheritance charge of £240,000 (€283,000) under the new rules introduced by Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves.

However, the tax bill increases to £320,000 (€378,000) where funds have to be borrowed to pay the inheritance charge.