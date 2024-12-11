A farmer drives a tractor near Big Ben during a demonstration in support of farmers in London on 11 December. \ REUTERS/Mina Kim

Hundreds of UK farmers descended on Westminster on Wednesday to protest over government plans to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1m.

Farmers and tractors took over the streets in central London on Wednesday morning in yet another effort to oppose the changes to inheritance tax, which the UK government has said aim to stop wealthy people buying up land to avoid inheritance tax.

Farms across the UK will face these increased inheritance tax bills from April 2026 under the plans, which were announced in the autumn budget.

So let me get this straight…



On the day hundreds of farmers are in London to rightfully protest against #FamilyFarmTax, this Labour Gov releases a 464 page report on food security which doesn’t contain single mention of the Family Farm Tax.



We need FULL impact assessment now. pic.twitter.com/EsFZNTJ3Mm — Robbie Moore MP (@_RobbieMoore) December 11, 2024

Average farmer

The average farm business in England will be liable for an inheritance charge of £240,000 (€283,000) under the new rules introduced by Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves.

However, the tax bill increases to £320,000 (€378,000) where funds have to be borrowed to pay the inheritance charge.