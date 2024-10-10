Minister of State Malcolm Noonan with Damian Clarke and Ann Fitzpatrick of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the consultation launch in Wicklow Mountains National Park.

A public consultation on the future of Ireland’s national parks has been launched by Minister of State with responsibility for nature Malcolm Noonan.

The initiative entitled ‘your parks, your say’ was opened by Minister Noonan in the Wicklow Mountains on Thursday 10 October and will remain open until the end of the year.

Members of the public and stakeholder organisations are asked to express their views on Ireland’s national parks across a range of topics, from biodiversity conservation and restoration to visitor amenities, education, community engagement and legislation.

Definitions of what a national park is also being sought.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Noonan said funding for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) – which falls under his remit – has increased by 170% and new national parks have been created for the first time in 25 years.

“Now is the right moment to reflect on this progress and have a meaningful national conversation on what national parks are and how they should be managed.

“There is currently no legislative underpinning for national parks in Irish law and no definition of what a national park is or what it’s for. This is something I’d like to see addressed on foot of this consultation.

“It’s important that we evolve and refine our view as to what National Parks mean for Ireland,” he said.

Benefits

Minister Noonan added that our uniquely Irish parks provide protection to a range of flora and fauna across multiple habitats in landscapes that people have lived in for thousands of years.

“They also provide a range of environmental, social, economic and health benefits to local communities, and are enjoyed by millions of visitors.

“Their future development – both in terms of ecological restoration and visitor and educational facilities – needs deep and broad consideration.

“As we look towards the coming decade, it is only right that we take stock of where we are and encourage people to have their say, tell us more about how they see the parks and what suggestions they have for their future direction.”

The first phase of the consultation is an online questionnaire with a number of questions across seven topic areas. The questionnaire is available in both Irish and English here.

Management framework

Alongside the public consultation, Minister Noonan announced that a framework for management planning across all eight National Parks and Coole Park Nature Reserve is being developed.

This framework will include detailed information on each park, including an inventory of natural and cultural resources, the challenges and opportunities that each park faces and how these are being addressed.

Once the framework is developed, individual management plans will be finalised. Further public engagement will happen as each plan is developed.

Minister Noonan said he hopes this will improve the ways in which information from and about our National Parks is made available to the public.

“By providing for deeper understanding and creating new opportunities for engagement, I hope to dispel some of the negativity we see on social media.

“Our National Parks are amazing places, staffed by incredibly dedicated and expert people who go above and beyond to protect nature and provide access to all.

“These vast, diverse landscapes – which co-exist alongside local communities – face a range of complex challenges. But with greater transparency, continued investment and collective action and effort, it is my hope that Irish society can see them for what they are, the jewels in the crown of our nation that should be cherished,” he said.