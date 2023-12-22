The new leaflet highlights the legal obligations and costs that may be associated with dog ownership. \ Claire Nash

The public has been urged to think carefully and consider all implications before they decide to take on a dog this Christmas.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue launched a Responsible Dog Ownership leaflet this Friday.

It is designed to raise awareness about the responsibilities of dog owners.

The leaflet highlights the legal obligations and costs that may be associated with dog ownership and reminds the public to think carefully when taking on the commitment.

A dog for life

Minister Humphreys said potential dog owners need to consider time, cost and their lifestyle before they bring a dog into their home.

“It may sound like a cliche at this stage, but it rings true - a dog is for life not just for Christmas. Dogs can bring so much joy to families and particularly children, but we should never take them for granted.

“So today I am encouraging anyone who is thinking of getting a dog this Christmas to remember they are a long-term commitment. And if you own a dog, you must be responsible for him or her, look after them and also consider the costs that are involved.”

Significant commitment

Minister McConalogue said anyone intending on getting a dog needs to be sure they can give their pet the care it deserves and that they can support the pet financially.

“Dogs can be wonderful companions, enriching our lives in many ways, but dog ownership is also a significant commitment.

“In addition, dogs can live for many years, during which time a responsible owner will need to devote time to taking care of their pet, providing for all their needs and will spend substantial sums of money over the years on feed, veterinary costs, dog licencing, microchipping and other expenses,” he said.

The new leaflet was written in consultation with charities and stakeholders.

Minister McConalogue and Minister Humphreys said they are committed to the continued overhaul of dog policy and legislation in collaboration with local authorities in the months ahead, with funding secured for a responsible dog ownership campaign during 2024.