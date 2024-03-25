Uisce Éireann and Clean Coasts are promoting responsible disposal of fats, oils and greases this Easter, urging everyone to think before they pour to protect our coastal environment.

Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann are urging the public to dispose of fats, oils, greases and dairy products in the right way - by putting them in the bin and not down the sink this Easter.

According to a survey conducted in 2023, 34% of people were regularly pouring such items down the sink.

The most common items regularly disposed of down the sink include milk (23%), gravy and other sauces (15%), plus fats, oils and greases (10%).

"It may seem harmless to wash dairy products including milk and fats, oils and greases down the sink, but these items can wreak havoc and block drains and pipes in our homes and businesses,” the grouping said.

"It's important to remember that just because something can fit down the sink or drain, doesn't mean it should be poured down the sink. Uisce Éireann responds to thousands of call-outs a year related to these types of blockages.”

Think before you pour

Uisce Éireann's Mary Hussey said: "If you’re hosting a dinner or celebration this Easter, please take the time to dispose of waste properly and ‘think before you pour’."

Speaking about the campaign, coastal communities manager with Clean Coasts Sinéad McCoy said: "Clean Coasts is proud to collaborate with Uisce Éireann this March to promote responsible disposal of fats, oils and greases this Easter, urging everyone to think before they pour and protect our coastal environment.”