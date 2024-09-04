Independent Ireland has announced that Eddie Punch will represent the party as a candidate for the Clare constituency in the upcoming general election.

Punch, the former general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), lost out on a seat in Ireland South during the European Parliament elections earlier this year.

“The farming community is at their wits’ end with threats to end the nitrates derogation and cut the national herd.

“Farmers in Clare, like the rest of Ireland, are sick and tired of being led up and down the hill. They can’t plan for the future. If elected, I will not be found wanting in standing up for Irish farming, and for our food sector. It makes no sense to cut back Irish quality food systems and import food from outside the EU,” he said.

“It’s time to bring balance and accountability back to Government, with a focus on the needs of all citizens, especially those in rural areas,” he added.

Punch lives in Cratloe, where he runs a cattle and suckler farm.