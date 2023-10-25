A forestry meeting in Thurles recently attracted farmers from right across the country, who had a range of questions in relation to forestry.

The majority of farmers in the room wanted to find out more about the new Native Tree Area (NTA) Scheme which was announced by the Department of Agriculture earlier this month.

The scheme, which has two different entry routes – NTA 1 and NTA 2 – offers premium payments of over €20,000 per hectare over 10 years, and allows farmers sow a maximum of 2ha of trees.

Outlined below are a list of the questions which came from farmers on the night and their answers from Teagasc adviser Michael Somers.

Do I need a licence to get into the native tree scheme?

“All other schemes, up to now, required an afforestation license and even the smallest of jobs required a licence, but this scheme has got rid of the licence.”

What’s the minimum area I can sow under the NTA?

“The minimum area you can sow is 0.1ha while the maximum area is 2ha. You can sow a maximum of 1ha under NTA 1 and another 1ha under NTA 2.”

What’s the difference between NTA 1 and NTA 2?

“NTA 1 is just the creation of a small native forest while NTA 2 is specifically created to protect a water course.”

Do the 2ha have to be continuous?“No, they don’t have to be continuous, the parcels can be apart.”

Is there a minimum parcel width? “For NTA1, all parcels must be 20m or more in width and for NTA 2 the maximum width is 25m.”

How far do the plants have to be apart?

“Tree spacing must be a minimum of 3m by 3m apart and 4m by 4m where deer shelters are required - if this stock fence is going in they need to be further apart.”

When should I be sowing?

“Any tree would want to be planted between now and May, at the latest. There’s a list of approved foresters on our website or [the list] can be printed out by your adviser.”

Will the scheme close at any stage?

“No it won’t close between now and 2027.”

What are the grant rates for establishment?

“The total grant rate, excluding fencing costs, for NTA is €6,744/ha for NTA 1 and €6,744 for NTA 2.”

What is the annual premium per hectare? “For NTA 1 the annual premium is €2,206/ha for 10 years and €2,284/ha for NTA 2.”

How many years are the premiums for? “Forestry premiums in this scheme will be payable for a maximum period of 10 years.”

Are the premiums tax free?

“They’re all tax free and you’ll get the full premium on the 2ha, you’re allowed open spaces such as pathways, duck ponds or ESB lines.”

What trees can you plant?

“There are 21 different tree species that are acceptable, some of these include: sessile oak, alder, strawberry tree, silver birch, downy birch, hazel, holly, crab apple, Scots pine and black poplar.”

Can I use my own seed stock? “No. All tree species must be native to the island of Ireland and approved by the Department of Agriculture.”

Can you still draw your normal entitlements with this scheme? “Yes.”

Can I have other types of forest as well?

“If you want to throw in a bit of agroforestry, seed orchard and commercial you can. I’ve always said to farmers putting in native trees to put in a bit of commercial because when the premium runs out you can get another shot of money from the other types.”