The quad taken from the beef and sheep farm is a blue CFMoto 450.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft of a quad bike from a Co Galway farm over the bank holiday weekend.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that the quad was taken from the Williamstown area of north Co Galway between 10pm on Friday 30 May 2025 and 8.30am the next day.

“A quad bike was taken from the rear of the property.

“Anybody who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093-70840 or the Garda confidential line on 1900 666 111,” said a spokesperson.

The farmer from whom the quad was stolen told the Irish Farmers Journal it was taken from a slatted shed and it is a blue CFMoto 450.

The beef and sheep farmer said the quad is for everyday use and he is “lost without it”.