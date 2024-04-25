The cottage on 8ac is in an area of good land.

News that house prices in Ireland have begun rising again will spur interest in a small property now on the market in Co Meath.

The holding is a cottage on 8ac of very nice land at Kiltale, Dunsany, and it’s going for auction next month from REA TE Potterton.

The area is very convenient, midway between Trim and Dunboyne. There is easy access to good roads, including the R154 and the M3 motorway.

The land is in grass. It is divided into three small fields and has road frontage. It has mature hedge boundaries.

The house is at the side of the road in a convenient location.

The house is at the edge of the land, beside the road. It has two bedrooms and has been well maintained.

There is a large tarmacadam parking area at the front of the house and a front boundary wall. There is a garage at one end of the house and, at the other, an outhouse.

The house is in good condition.

The guide price for this property is €350,000 to €400,000. It will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform on Wednesday 22 May.

Drumree parcel

On the same day, Thomas Potterton will also offer an 11.24ac parcel of land at Warrenstown, Drumree, Co Meath.

The11.24ac at Warrenstown has frontage on the main road.

It lies on the main Trim to Dublin road. It is in one field and in permanent pasture. The guide price for this holding is €15,000/ac.