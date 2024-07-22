The Queen of the Castle festival will take place the August bank holiday weekend in Co Tipperary.

Rathkeevin Macra, which is based in south Tipperary, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year with the inaugural Queen of the Castle festival in Cahir, on the August bank holiday weekend.

"We hope to make it an annual event, if successful. We have a three-year plan to develop the festival with Tipperary County Council," said Anita Lonergan Casey, organising committee chair and treasurer of Rathkeevin Macra.

"The competition is a nod to the former Queen of the Fair which took place in the town for many years, with local businesses putting forward a queen to compete," said Anita.

The festival will see 18 queens compete in a bid to be crowned the inaugural Queen of the Castle at midnight, following the coronation banquet on Sunday, 4 August.

Dancing will be until late with music by Supersoul Machine, followed by a DJ.

The competition is a nod to the former Queen of the Fair which took place in the town for many years

"The queens will be wined and dined for the weekend and will get the opportunity to make new friends and immerse themselves in the culture and heritage of Cahir town and south Tipperary," said Anita.

The winning queen will be selected by the festival's three judges – former Rose of Tralee, Brenda Hyland; local business owner, Lara Slattery; and a mystery adjudicator – who will mark the contestants.

Cash prize

The winner will be announced at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning and will be presented with a cash prize of €750, the Queen of the Castle perpetual cup, the winner's tiara, and Dalton's of Cahir haulage services Queen of the Castle 2024 winner's sash.

A hectic social diary will follow, with numerous public appearances and interviews over the next year. The runner-up will receive €500, while the queen placed third will receive €250.

The festival programme will include a family fun day, music, comedy, food, and entertainment.

"We have created a jam-packed schedule of events to suit all tastes, including music from bands such as The Bentley Boys; Supersoul Machine; After Eden; the Loose Canons; The Replacements and the Lonergans," said Anita.

Events

There will also be yoga, a dance workshop, karaoke, a scouts' demo, archery, and kayaking. Comhairle na nÓg will hold a colour run for health and wellbeing as part of the community carnival on Sunday from 1-4pm in Inch field. A window display competition for local businesses will also take place over the weekend.

The organising committee is made up of present and past members of Rathkeevin Macra.

"A big thank you must go to councillor Andy Moloney and Tipperary County Council for their support and to our main sponsor, Dalton's Haulage of Cahir and all the other businesses of Cahir that have supported us to make this festival a success," said Anita.

All are welcome and tickets for the festival are available through Eventbrite.