Front L-R Katie O'Neill, first runner-up 2023; Sarah Baker, Queen of the Land 2023; and Reanne O'Dwyer with family and staff of Grennans at the 2023 festival. \ Eva Noelle Photography

The Queen of the Land festival will not take place in 2024.

The festival committee, run by Offaly Macra, said that “due to circumstances outside of the control of the Queen of the Land, the committee regrets to announce that we will not be holding a festival in 2024”.

The organisation was due to host the 60th Queen of the Land festival this year.

2023 Queen of the Land Sarah Baker was thanked for being a great ambassador and role model and for aspiring Macra members across the country.

Sponsor J Grennan and Sons was also thanked for its support for the festival.

The committee hope to welcome members to Offaly in 2025 for the festival.