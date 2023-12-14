The Nitrates Expert Group has recommended a slashing of nitrogen usage on livestock farms.

A major clampdown on chemical nitrogen usage has been recommended by the Nitrates Expert Group.

The restrictions are among a raft of radical water quality measures included in the expert group’s latest review of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

The group has recommended a 10% reduction in the maximum allowable chemical nitrogen application rates. This is on top of the 10% reduction already sought under the NAP.

The expert group – chaired jointly by the Departments of Housing and Agriculture – stated that the tighter restrictions should apply from 1 January 2024 on all farms “with a grassland stocking rate over 170kg N/ha”.

It also stated that a further 10% reduction in chemical nitrogen use should also be signalled for these farms under the sixth NAP in 2026, if improvements in water quality are not evident in the next review period. These restrictions, if applied, would limit chemical N usage to 182kg/ha.

Other recommendations include:

Landowners to be required to report slurry exports from farms closer to real time.

That a maximum stocking rate of 170kg N/ha be applied to land over 30km from the main farm holding for short-term rented land claimed under BISS. This is to prevent such ground being used as ‘map acres’.

That the maximum crude protein content is reduced from 15% to at most 14% for concentrates fed to cattle on holdings with grassland stocking rates of over 130kg N/ha.

That mandatory use of GPS trackers be required on tractors exporting slurry.

The establishment of a national feed database.

That local authorities undertake at least 4,500 targeted water quality risk-based farm inspections each year.

That a national review be undertaken of slurry and soiled water storage capacity requirements on farms.

The recommendations will feed into the discussions of the Water Quality Working Group, which is due to meet on Friday.