INHFA president Vincent Roddy claimed that the Euro-Star Rating system had lowered the standard of beef cattle being produced, and was costing suckler farmers money. \ Donal O' Leary

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has called for a total overhaul of the euro-star ratings that underpin the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

INHFA president Vincent Roddy claimed that “the vast majority of suckler farmers” had lost confidence in the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and the star rating system.

Roddy maintained that the star rating system had lowered the standard of beef cattle being produced and was costing suckler farmers money.

The hill farmer representative body has written to ICBF chief executive Seán Coughlan requesting a meeting to “discuss ongoing concerns with regard to beef breeding”.

Among the issues that the INHFA is seeking to address with the ICBF are:

What metrics does the ICBF use when assessing feed intake when it comes to the beef conversion rate?

What impact has the sale and export of weanlings on determining the star ratings of their dam and the ongoing impact on successive progeny?

Why is the price and weight of weanlings sold in marts not considered when determining their star rating or the star rating of the dam and sire?

In extensive grazing systems with low stocking rates, has due consideration been given to the reduced impact of CO2 emissions in determining star ratings?

Roddy warned of an exodus of suckler farmers from SCEP unless there was a radical revamp of the system.