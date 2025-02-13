“[Yellow rain warnings are for] Weather that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale,” a spokesperson for Met Éireann said. / Claire Nash

Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow weather warnings for Cork and Waterford for Thursday 13 February.

The rain warnings will bring “spells of heavy rain” on the south coast that will last into Friday morning, according to the national forecaster.

The first warning affects Cork from 1pm and will continue through the afternoon, evening and overnight until 8am the next day.

Meanwhile, the yellow warning over Waterford will begin at 6pm and run until noon on Friday.

Met Éireann has warned of possible impacts to both counties, such as spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A yellow rain warning can bring up to 40mm of rainfall in a 12-hour period. These amounts can be up to double on windward upper slopes and impacts vary depending on, for example, soil moisture deficits.

“[Yellow rain warnings are for] Weather that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale,” a spokesperson for Met Éireann said.

