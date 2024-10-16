A 1.5°C rise in the average temperature could lead to a 2.5% increase in the national average grass yield.

Ireland’s grass growing season has and will lengthen in the future due to climate change, Met Éireann has said.

However, this comes with a health warning: as warming also causes increased rainfall, Met Éireann’s Dr Padráig Flattery has said.

Speaking at Teagasc’s Grassland Climate Adaptation Conference this week, Flattery warned that increased rainfall may hamper the utilisation of a longer growing season.

“[There has been] a significant increase in the growing season and we can expect more of that to come in the future. That sounds great and we’ll have a longer growing season, grass will grow for longer.

“But we’ve all been experiencing a change in rainfall. This is interesting, because we know from the past year the heavy rainfall has meant that soils have not been trafficable,” he said. The climate scientist added that increased rainfall has caused “a nightmare of a year” for farmers.

The more warming is experienced, the heavier and more prolonged rainfall becomes, Flattery said. Research presented at the conference by Teagasc’s Dr Elodie Ruelle showed that increased warming could lead to more grass growth.

Grass growth

However, the researcher added that the variation between summer and winter growth could be more pronounced with increased warming.

Increased variations in grass growth between the east and west of the country is also being shown, Ruelle added.

“When you look more at your summer months, that’s when things start to change a bit. We start to have really decreasing grass growth in the summer months, especially in the east,” she said.

Ruelle outlined that this is preliminary work and there are some limitations to this research at present, including that it was modelled based on free draining soils.