Thundery downpours and gusty winds are expected in some areas on Sunday.

Met Éireann has issued a series of rainfall warnings for Sunday morning, as counties in the south and east are expected to bear the brunt of a worsening in weather conditions forecast to bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford will remain under a status orange rainfall warning from 1pm on Sunday until midnight, with some areas in these counties to receive intense and thundery downpours.

A status orange warning will remain in place across Cork and Waterford between 8am and 6pm Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned the public to expect potential flooding, dangerous driving conditions and disruption to travel in the five southeastern counties listed above.

A further status yellow rainfall warning has been issued by the national forecaster for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow.

This will remain in place between noon Sunday and 2am Monday.

Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford have been issued with a status yellow rainfall warning from 5am to 8pm Sunday.

All counties under status yellow warnings have been advised to expect heavy rains, with strong and gusty winds.

Met Éireann has warned there will be a risk of localised flooding, downed branches or trees and difficult travelling conditions in these counties.