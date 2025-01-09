The Sustainable Farming Awards celebrate the efforts made by an individual or farm family who are sustainably developing their on-farm activities.

The 2025 RDS Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Awards are now open for entries.

This is the sixth edition of the awards that celebrate the work of individuals, farming families and organisations that are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture.

Award winners will be announced at the 2025 RDS Spring Agricultural and Forestry Awards, which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall in April 2025.

The winner in each of the categories will receive €2,000 and an RDS silver medal, while the runner-up will receive €1,000 and an RDS certificate of merit.

Category winners will also receive a specially commissioned trophy.

Application forms are available to download on the RDS website or via email from agriculture@rds.ie.

The application deadline is Friday 31 January 2025 at 12pm.

Categories

Sustainable Farming Award

This award celebrates the efforts made by an individual or farm family who are sustainably developing their on-farm activities through entrepreneurship, new product development, marketing and improved efficiencies.

Sustainable Rural Innovation Award

This award recognises individuals and organisations who have applied science and technology to help deliver the principles of climate-smart agriculture, such as greater efficiency, reduced waste and increased profitability.

Sustainable Rural Social Impact Award

This award is open to not-for-profit or voluntary rural groups and organisations that are promoting or supporting the sustainable economic and/or societal development of their local community.

For example, initiatives that improve the local economy, rural environment, social inclusion or cultural heritage.