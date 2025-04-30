“[The farmer] could have 3ac or 4ac close to a town and they could buy 30ac out the road, build a shed and have a much better set up, not having to deal with this tax and fighting with Revenue," said a spokesperson for Beldare.

Real estate developer Beldare Homes is actively looking to buy land from farmers affected by the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT).

The company, based in Sligo, currently has 350 housing units under construction mainly in the west, midlands and east of the country.

Beldare’s target land is next to towns with populations over 5,000 but the company will also consider towns as small as 500 and 1,000 people.

A spokesperson for Beldare said it has capital “ready to go” and it can have a decision on the land within 24 hours.

“We pay the market value of the land on the right site; there’s loads of factors like services, etc.

“If we can make a pound out of it, we’re happy enough. We just want to deliver houses,” they said.

“A lot of our staff and a lot of the company come from a farming background. Essentially, we’re looking to purchase residential zoned land to alleviate farmers from the tax burden.

“[The farmer] could have 3ac or 4ac close to a town and they could buy 30ac out the road, build a shed and have a much better set up, not having to deal with this tax and fighting with Revenue,” the spokesperson added.

Tax adviser Declan McEvoy told the Irish Farmers Journal that farmers should take proper tax advice and weigh up the tax cost of the sale and the possible reliefs against “being just bounced into a sale. Remember the developer is not a charity,” he said.