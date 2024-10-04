A large restricted zone is in place in the south and east of England. \ Philip Doyle

There is a “real risk” of the bluetongue virus entering Ireland, the Department of Agriculture has warned.

The latest update from the Department’s National Disease Control Centre said the bluetongue situation across Europe is “dynamic."

“There is a real risk of bluetongue virus entry into Ireland. If you are considering purchasing livestock from Europe, there is a risk that animals may not meet certification requirements for entry to Ireland due to disease outbreaks. Importing semen or embryos from affected countries is not without risk,” it said.

It continued that the Department will not pay compensation for animals infected by imported germinal products or for imported animals which subsequently test positive for bluetongue at the post-entry sampling stage.

Wales

This comes as three sheep tested positive for the disease in Wales, having been imported there from England.

A large restricted zone is in place in the south and east of England. It includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Greater London, Surrey and West Sussex.

A ban on live exports remains in place between the UK and the island of Ireland.

Germinal products can be imported from the UK into Ireland once the relevant animal health requirements for bluetongue are certified.

Emergency vaccines for bluetongue virus-three (BTV-3) were authorised in the UK recently, as well as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

Vigilance

The bluetongue update, published on Monday 30 September, reiterated its call for livestock farmers to be vigilant as the spread of disease to new regions of Europe and the UK increases the risk of bluetongue transmission to Ireland.

“Although Ireland is currently BTV free, the virus could spread to Ireland through import of infected animals, infected foetuses, germinal products or wind dispersal of infected midges from infected areas,” it said.

Bluetongue is spread by infected biting midges which are present in Ireland and are generally most active between April and November.

As temperatures remain warmer throughout the summer and into the autumn months, the risk of bluetongue transmission during this time is higher.

“It is critical that over the coming months, all livestock farmers maintain vigilance for any suspicions of bluetongue, and report any such suspicions to their local Regional Veterinary Office (RVO) without delay,” the report added.