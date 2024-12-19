Illegal hunting and trespass is emerging as a major concern for farmers, Alice Doyle has said. Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle has called for the imposition of “realistic” fines for those convicted of illegal hunting, lurching and trespass on farms.

Doyle claimed that levels of these types of illegal activity are on the rise, despite some recent arrests and court appearances for related offences, leaving many farmers concerned for their safety.

There have been three instances of gangs causing criminal damage to fences, buildings and vehicles in 2024 so far, she stated.

The deputy IFA leader said that farming organisations are on the same page in seeking an urgent clampdown on such illegal activities, as well as the establishment of a unit dedicated to rural crime in an Garda Síochána.

Dedicated units have already been provided in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

High visibility

She also called on gardaí to take a high visibility approach to policing rural areas in the run-up to Christmas to help deter gangs from carrying out illegal activities

“We are calling for a dedicated campaign by relevant State bodies such as an Garda Síochána and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to tackle the gangs who act with apparent impunity and for collaboration between various rural community groups such as the members of the national rural safety forum to come out to support the State agencies.”