The recall notice was issued on Tuesday.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall notice for a batch of Lidl’s 130g packs of deluxe Irish carved peppered turkey breast on Tuesday.

The FSAI stated that an incorrect use-by date was listed on the front of sliced turkey packs in the recalled batch.

The recalled batch of turkey slices. / FSAI

A use-by date of 25 June was listed, but the FSAI is advising that consumers not to eat packs of the recalled batch after 25 January.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from shelves and display recall notices in store.