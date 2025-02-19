Hugh Massy tagging newborn calves on the farm at Stoneville, Rathkeale, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie

The last week has seen the largest influx of calf samples arrive at Weatherbys in Naas for genotyping, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Close to 78,000 samples arrived in the lab last week, up from 52,000 the week before. To date in 2025, 194,889 samples have been received by ICBF.

The average time from birth to sample being received in the lab last week was 7.1 days, down from 8.3 days the previous week.

The average time a sample spent in the lab last week increased from 4.1 days to 4.7 days.

Meanwhile, the average turnaround time from birth to passport being issued remains at 14 days.

ICBF has said that several BVD samples continue to be sent to the genotyping lab in error. To avoid any potential delays, farmers are reminded to send DNA samples only to this lab.

The advice from ICBF remains to post samples at least twice a week - choose set days (for example Monday and Wednesday) and stick to them.