The buoyant market for dairy stock is continuing, with incredible averages recorded in a clearance sale at Carnew Mart this week.

The trade for dairy stock remains red hot this week.

A combination of strong milk prices, a roaring demand for cull cows and a significant reduction in dairy heifer numbers are continuing to push on the market.

The strength of the trade was illustrated in Carnew Mart this week, where a dairy clearance sale saw an average of €2,775/head paid for freshly calved heifers.

Twenty second-calvers averaged €3,447/head, while third-calvers and upwards sold for an average of €2,990/head.

A further 20 autumn calvers averaged €2,500/head, while springing heifers averaged €2,250/head.

Around 300 head were sold on the day. The herd clearance was on behalf of Seoirse and Joe McGrath who farm outside Arklow.

'Fantastic' sale

David Quinn of Carnew Mart described the sale as “fantastic”, with a few of animals going north, but most purchased by farmers in Wicklow, Wexford and across the southeast.

The prices paid were reflective of the current level of demand for top-quality dairy stock, Quinn said.

PJ Mulvihill of Listowel Mart said second- and third-calvers were generally making €2,500 to €3,000/head in clearance sales, with fifth-, sixth- and seventh-lactation cows making over €2,000/head.

“Some lads are buying those older cows to milk them till the end of the year and then cull them again,” Mulvihill explained.

Seán Leahy of Corrin Mart reckoned that dairy stock were “probably a straight €1,000/head dearer” this year compared with 2024.

Strong fat cow prices were encouraging farmers to “cull hard to remove any passengers from the herd” and then buy back quality stock, Leahy maintained.

Well-known livestock auctioneer Michael Taaffe said dairy stock averaged €2,600/head at the most recent dairy sale at Carnaross Mart in Meath.

While Northern Irish buyers remain strong customers, Taaffe said buyers from the south are generally dominating these sales.